What furious Mexico coach said about Neymar after Brazil win World Cup clash

It’s fair to say that Neymar did little to impress Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio during Brazil’s 2-0 win in their World Cup last-16 clash on Monday.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar proved to be decisive as he opened the scoring before playing a key role in the build-up to Roberto Firmino’s goal which handed Brazil a hard-fought victory.

However, he also attracted criticism for his ongoing tendency to go to ground easily and making the most of any challenge which often resulted in extensive rolling around on the floor.

The 26-year-old possesses immense talent and it’s questionable as to whether he really needs to have this as part of his game as it does perhaps risk tainting his reputation in the eyes of some.

As noted in his comments below, Osorio certainly wasn’t impressed with what he saw from Brazil’s talisman in their meeting on Monday.

“We had control of the match, but to me it is just shameful that so much time could be lost over one player,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN. “The delay for one player was even four minutes, and that is a lesson for even children who play. This should be a game of men and not so much clowning around.”

It’s unlikely that Neymar will change his ways, but as he continues to progressively work his way into the World Cup having missed a significant part of last season due to injury, he’ll hope that his goals and impressive play will overshadow the other contentious incidents he might be involved in.

For Brazil, they march on as they’ll face Belgium in the quarter-finals. In contrast, Osorio will also be feeling the disappointment of seeing Mexico’s campaign come to a disappointing end.