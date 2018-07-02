England face Colombia in the World Cup 2018 last-16 tie.

Gareth Southgate’s side lost 1-0 to Belgium after a sublime goal from ex-Manchester Utd star Adnan Januzaj, meaning they finished runners-up in Group G.

Should England win, they could face either Sweden or Switzerland in the quarter-finals but will be wary of Jose Pekerman’s men.

Harry Kane has been in fantastic form for his country and will be looking to add to his five goals in this year’s tournament as he chases the World Cup Golden Boot.

The omens look good for England are unbeaten against Colombia, with three wins and two draws.

England last won in a friendly in 2005 courtesy of a Michael Owen hat-trick and in the World Cup 1998 where Three Lions fans will remember David Beckham’s brilliant free-kick.

As per Goal – Gareth Southgate rested a number of first-teamers against Belgium and should play his strongest side again but John Stones (calf) is a doubt.

Colombia were sweating on the fitness of starman James Rodriguez after he came off against Senegal.

However, Goal state that his muscle injury is not as serious and could be feature which would be a massive boost.

Juan Fernando Quintero and Juan Cuadrado have starred for Pekerman’s side so England’s defence will have to be wary of the threat they pose.

When is Colombia vs England and what time is kick-off?

England face Colombia at Spartak Stadium, Moscow on Tuesday, July 3, with kick-off scheduled for 7pm BST.

Colombia vs England Live Stream and TV Channel World Cup 2018

England vs Colombia will be shown live on ITV and ITV HD on Tuesday, July 3.

Colombia vs England odds

England – 23/20

Draw (after 90 mins) – 11/5

Colombia – 31/10

Colombia World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali), Jose Fernando Cuadrado (Once Caldas).

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (Milan), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Oscar Murillo (Pachuca), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Johan Mojica (Girona), Yerry Mina (Barcelona).

Midfielders: Wílmar Barrios (Boca Juniors), Carlos Sanchez (Espanyol), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), Jose Izquierdo (Brighton), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Mateus Uribe (America), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

Forwards: Radamel Falcao (Monaco), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal), Luis Muriel (Sevilla).

England World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ashley Young

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson, Fabian Delph, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy