Belgium face Japan tonight in the World Cup 2018 last-16 tie for a place in the quarter-finals.

Roberto Martinez’s men have been in brilliant form and won all three of their group encounters.

The Red Devils’ manager rested a number of key men during their win over England – and you would expect for him to recall his stars such as Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, and Eden Hazard for this tie.

Adnan Januzaj scored a brilliant goal against England to ensure Belgium finished top of the Group G.

Meanwhile, Japan progressed into the last-16 in historic circumstances.

They qualified because of their superious fair play record over 3rd place Senegal, after both had identical goal differences and goals scored.

Belgium will be favourites as they beat Japan in a friendly match in November 2017.

Romelu Lukaku scored the winning goal and will be keen to catch Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.

When is Belgium vs Japan and what time is kick-off?

The game will be held on Monday, July 2 at the Rostov Arena.

Kick-off will be at 7pm.

What channel is Belgium vs Japan on today?

This match will be shown live on BBC ONE and ONE HD, where coverage begins at 6.30pm.

You can stream on BBC iPlayer.

Belgium vs Japan odds

Belgium: 2/5

Japan: 9/1

Draw (90 minutes): 7/2

Belgium World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet.

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen.

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Kevin de Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Leander Dendoncker, Marouane Fellaini, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Dries Mertens, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel.

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Nacer Chadli, Romelu Lukaku.