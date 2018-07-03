AC Milan are reportedly set to give Alen Halilovic a fresh chance to prove his worth at the highest level after snapping him up on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old joined Barcelona in 2014, but after failing to make the desired impact at the Nou Camp he has since spent time with Sporting Gijon, Hamburg and Las Palmas.

SEE MORE: Manchester United offer €115million for Serie A duo as Jose Mourinho thinks long-term

However, Milan have evidently seen enough in him to warrant making their move, with Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that his contract with the Italian giants has been deposited with the Lega Serie A.

That would suggest that an announcement to confirm his arrival is imminent, with Milan set to make him their third summer signing after also adding Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinic on free transfers, as noted in Di Marzio’s report.

It seems that the Rossoneri could be forced into a limited summer transfer window this year, as UEFA confirmed that they’d excluded them from European competition for next season after breaching FFP regulations.

In turn, that could be a major blow in their bid to spend on top targets, but Gennaro Gattuso will be keen on reinforcements to build on their campaign last season which saw them finish sixth and fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The Halilovic signing could be key in particular as he could emerge as real competition for Suso, with the lack of quality and depth at the club last season forcing the Spaniard to make 50 appearances in all competitions.

Halilovic’s pace, direct running and quick movement could offer a different dynamic on the right flank, while also pushing Suso to ensure that he remains in the starting line-up.

However, after failing to make the grade at Barcelona, the Croatian playmaker has a point to prove this time round and that motivation could be crucial in making his Milan stint a success.