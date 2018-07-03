Arsenal manager Unai Emery has explained his plans for defender Calum Chambers after the club confirmed he’d signed a new contract today.

The Gunners’ official site has news on Chambers’ long-term contract extension, which comes as something of a surprise given his bit-part role in the squad in recent times.

Despite arriving as a highly-rated young prospect from Southampton back in 2014, Chambers hasn’t really shown much improvement since then and has not been a regular for Arsenal.

The 23-year-old played just 12 Premier League games last season, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Middlesbrough.

Still, it may be that new manager Emery fancies his chances of getting the best out of the player with his coaching approach, which fans will hope is different and a little more organised and disciplined than Arsene Wenger’s.

The Spanish tactician seems keen to be keeping hold of Chambers and has suggested that he plans to make him a key member of the team next season.

‘I’m delighted Calum has extended his stay with us. He played an important role last season and will be part of my plans this season,’ Emery is quoted on Arsenal.com.