Arsenal could land £35m star for reduced fee after he hands in transfer request

Arsenal manager Unai Emery could reportedly be set for a reunion with his former Sevilla player Steven N’Zonzi in this summer’s transfer window.

The Frenchman has been linked with the Gunners in the past, and it now looks like things are moving along nicely on that front.

This is because, according to the Daily Mail, N’Zonzi has handed in a transfer request in a bid to force an exit from Sevilla, meaning he could leave for just £22million – £13m less than his £35m buy-out clause.

The 29-year-old would clearly make a great fit in this Arsenal side, and has the added benefit of having played in England before with Blackburn and Stoke City, as well as knowing Emery from their time together at Sevilla, which included a 2015/16 Europa League final win over Liverpool.

Jack Wilshere has just left Arsenal, while players like Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny have struggled to live up to expectations in the middle of the park.

N’Zonzi would surely be an upgrade and for £22m could even be the bargain of the summer.