Unai Emery ready to sacrifice players as he pushes Arsenal to sign £30million star

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly very keen for the club to seal the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes this summer.

The Portugal international would likely cost around £30million and Emery is prepared to sell players due to restrictions in the club’s budget, according to the Independent.

The report states Emery is a big fan of what Gomes could offer to his side, despite the former Valencia man failing to live up to expectations in his two years at the Nou Camp so far.

Once regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders, it’s fair to say Gomes has not established himself as a key player at Barcelona, and an exit this summer would not be too surprising.

Still, Emery clearly feels he could get something out of the 24-year-old, as Arsenal continue to also chase the signing of Sampdoria’s Lucas Torreira in midfield, according to the Independent.

Given the recent departure of Jack Wilshere and the unconvincing form of players like Granit Xhaka, Gomes could end up being a gamble worth taking in an important area of the pitch where the club are not currently strong.