Champions League giants plot swoop for Chelsea duo after Roman Abramovich transfer decision

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up two big names from Chelsea in this summer’s transfer window – and Eden Hazard isn’t even one of their priorities.

This is according to Spanish source Don Balon, who state Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is keen to sign Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and wing-back Marcos Alonso.

The decision to swoop for Courtois comes as Roman Abramovich is said to be ready to sell the Belgian shot-stopper as he heads into the final year of his contract, according to Don Balon, and this also seems to have prompted the targeting of Alonso in a double swoop.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will sell their Spanish defender, who has been a key figure at the club since he joined in the summer of 2016.

Having missed out on Champions League football last season, Chelsea really cannot afford to be losing too many of their biggest names as they would surely struggle badly to rebuild.

Courtois’ contract situation does look a worry, especially as Don Balon’s report claims Real are now making him a priority due to David de Gea’s unconvincing form for Spain at the World Cup.