Club increase bid for Chelsea star to £43million and want transfer done quickly

Real Madrid have reportedly upped their bid to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as they look to get a transfer done by the end of the World Cup.

Don Balon claim the Spanish giants have increased their offer for Courtois to around £43million, which includes variables, though Chelsea want more like £44m and everything paid in one go.

The Belgium international would be a superb signing for Real Madrid, especially at such a low price, which would likely be down to his current contract situation at Stamford Bridge.

Courtois is in the final year of his deal with the Blues and would be a big loss, though £44m for a player in his situation wouldn’t be such bad business for the west Londoners given the circumstances.

This report follows a recent claim by Gianluca Di Marzio that Chelsea had turned down a far lower bid of just £35m for the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper, who is one of the finest in the world in his position.

Chelsea have been linked by the Daily Mail with Roma goalkeeper Alisson as Courtois’ replacement, which would leave the club in a pretty strong position despite the blow of losing such a top player.