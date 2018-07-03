Chelsea set to be big winners if swap deal transfer with Champions League giants goes through

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a swap deal that would see them sign Gonzalo Higuain whilst allowing Alvaro Morata a transfer to Juventus.

It is hard to think of a more one-sided exchange taking place given the recent performances of both strikers, but if Juve want to do this to themselves that’s up to them.

This claim comes from Gazzetta dello Sport, who add that Morata is keen on a return to Juventus, where he shone earlier in his career.

It would not be unfair to say the Spain international has failed to find anything like his best form in a Chelsea shirt, scoring just 15 times in his first season in the Premier League last term.

This dip in form saw Morata miss out on a World Cup place, and it seems clear he could do with a move to revive his career.

Chelsea, meanwhile, desperately need an upgrade up front, and Higuain would surely provide that after a hugely prolific career in Serie A and La Liga.

The 30-year-old has scored 55 times in two seasons in Turin, following a superb record of 91 goals in three years at Napoli.

Before that, he was at Real Madrid and still managed an impressive 121 goals for the club despite often being rotated with Karim Benzema up front.

Of course, the Argentine has never played in England and would be moving to this incredibly tough and competitive league late on in his career, but it’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t be a significant improvement on Morata, who has never really boasted goal numbers anything like Higuain’s.