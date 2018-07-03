Sky Sports have tweeted a breaking story regarding Chelsea winger Willian and a possible transfer to Barcelona.

The Brazil international has supposedly been the subject of a £50million bid from the Catalan giants, which Chelsea turned down.

MORE: Liverpool and Chelsea in battle over quality £70million transfer

However, they claim talks remain ongoing, so it may still be that Willian will end up swapping Stamford Bridge for the Nou Camp this summer.

Willian seems an ideal fit for Barcelona due to his technical and intelligent playing style, and he could be ideal to replace disappointing forward Ousmane Dembele in Ernesto Valverde’s squad.

BREAKING: Sky sources: @ChelseaFC and @FCBarcelona continuing talks over transfer for Willian after Chelsea rejected bid in excess of £50m. #SSN pic.twitter.com/XawsWcS8Dm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 3, 2018

The young Frenchman has largely flopped since joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer, meaning the club are yet to truly replace Neymar in attack.

Of course, Willian is no Neymar, but he has shone for Chelsea and Brazil down the years and is the kind of experienced, big-game player who could be beneficial to this Barca squad after some high-profile recent departures.

Influential figures like Xavi and Andres Iniesta leaving the dressing room can’t be good for Barcelona, but Willian would surely go some way to repairing that damage.

The 29-year-old is a hard-worker and proven winner who’s picked up two Premier League titles in his time in England.