Champions League giants increasingly tempted to accept Liverpool transfer bid for £132m star

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly increasingly tempted to cash in on Liverpool transfer target Marco Asensio this summer.
The Spain international is just returning from a disappointing World Cup campaign where he failed to make much of an impact for his national side as they were surprisingly dumped out of the competition by Russia.
This follows Asensio generally struggling to hold down a regular starting place at Real Madrid, though many would question if it’s really fair that such a talented young player has been overlooked so often.
Liverpool certainly seem to rate him highly, with Mundo Deportivo recently claiming they’d launched a stunning £158million bid for the 22-year-old.
And the latest from Don Balon is that Perez is aware he could land a significant transfer fee for Asensio this summer, though they suggest he’d likely bag around £132m for the player.
Liverpool will hope this does prove to be the case, with Asensio surely the kind of player who would fulfil his enormous potential under Jurgen Klopp.
A perfect fit for this attack-minded LFC side, Asensio could follow in the footsteps of players like Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in massively improving under Klopp’s expert guidance.
