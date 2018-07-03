Man City closing in on £60m signing to bolster Pep Guardiola’s attacking options

Man City are reportedly edging ever closer to landing the signing of Leicester City ace Riyad Mahrez in a deal said to be worth £60m.

The Premier League champions seemingly have more than enough attacking talent at Pep Guardiola’s disposal, as evidenced by their staggering tally of 106 goals in 38 league games last season.

The Spanish tactician can call upon Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling among others, and so it would appear as though he has more than enough in that department to go again next season in the club’s bid to win more trophies.

However, according to Sky Sports as seen in their tweet below, Mahrez is set to undergo his medical ahead of a £60m move to the Etihad, as the 27-year-old now prepares to take the next step in his career and regularly compete for major honours at the highest level after playing a fundamental role in Leicester’s shock title success over two years ago.

The Algerian international returned to top form last season, scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists in 41 appearances.

Further, there is a strong case to be made that he could add a different dynamic to Guardiola’s current attacking options. While Sane and Sterling offer pace and movement, Mahrez has the technical quality and passing range to be a different kind of threat to compliment the likes of Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne.

With that in mind as City look to compete on multiple fronts again next season, adding the Leicester ace could perhaps make real sense for the defending champions to ensure that they remain at the top of the tree.