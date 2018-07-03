Manchester United offer €115million for Serie A duo as Jose Mourinho thinks long-term

Manchester United are chasing two top young centre-backs as Jose Mourinho’s latest transfer activity hints at a look towards the long term.

The Red Devils have offered AC Milan €50million for Alessio Romagnoli, and Inter Milan €65m for Milan Skriniar, according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

Either would make superb additions to this United squad, which looks weak at the back after another season of relying on average players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

The report suggests United have failed with both offers at the moment, so it will be interesting to see who else Mourinho looks at to improve his defence.

The Manchester Evening News have also linked Mourinho’s side with Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld and Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng.

Sport Witness also mention United interest in Bonucci, but that the Portuguese boss would rather sign Romagnoli or Skriniar, both 23, due to their ages.

This is good long-term thinking by Mourinho, something he’s been accused of lacking in the past as he rarely stays with his clubs for that long.

Both players have massive potential, however, and could join Eric Bailly in being first choice at the back for United for many years to come.