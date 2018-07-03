Man Utd on verge of landing third summer signing as target undergoes medical

Man Utd have already been busy this summer after signing Diogo Dalot and Fred, now veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant could be set to follow.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Red Devils have already splashed out £19m on Dalot, while Sky Sports confirm that Brazilian international Fred has also joined the Premier League giants.

In turn, those are two key areas of the squad that Jose Mourinho has moved to address, and in a bid to add further depth in the goalkeeper position behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero, The Daily Mail report that Grant has had his medical ahead of a £1.5m move to Old Trafford.

Both De Gea and Romero have proven their class for Man Utd in their respective roles, and so there was little need for the Manchester giants to spend big on bringing in additional cover, while it’s questionable as to which top-class shot-stoppers would have been keen on sitting on the bench to fill that role.

Further, given he will turn 36 next year, Grant will likely relish the opportunity to be part of a squad competing for major honours as he looks to go out in style now that he’s in the latter stages of his career.

With that in mind, the move seems to make sense for both parties and as he looks to now pass his medical without any hiccups, Grant could soon be unveiled as a Man Utd player with Mourinho continuing what looks set to be a busy summer.

The Red Devils finished 19 points adrift of Man City in the Premier League title race while falling short in the other competitions and ended the campaign empty-handed. In turn, reinforcements are most certainly needed at Old Trafford this summer.