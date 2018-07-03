Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly wants to replace Gareth Bale with Manchester United forward Anthony Martial in this summer’s transfer window.

Bale has not lived up to expectations at the Bernabeu and Don Balon claim Perez is prepared to make a key change in his attack by taking something of a gamble on Martial.

The France international has also had his ups and downs with his current club and could do with a change of scene to revive his career, with Madrid perhaps more ideal to get the best out of his talents.

Jose Mourinho is not the most attack-minded manager, nor the most patient with young players, meaning it is perhaps little surprise Martial hasn’t lived up to the high expectations he set when he first moved to Old Trafford as a teenager.

Now 22, Martial’s career is in danger of stalling and it would be a big show of faith from Real to sign him now and give him the chance up front in their star-studded side.

Still, it could well be a gamble that pays off if United agree to a sale and he does go on to get his confidence back.