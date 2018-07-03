Real Madrid tipped to accept €100m Juventus bid as talisman linked with exit

Real Madrid are reportedly set to accept a shock €100m offer from Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports in Spain.

The 33-year-old is coming off the back of another stellar campaign in which he scored 44 goals and provided eight assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

That helped lead Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League trophy, and it would appear as though the Portuguese international still has a major role to play at the Bernabeu under new boss Julen Lopetegui moving forward.

As noted by Goal.com though, he raised doubts over his future at Real Madrid immediately after their Champions League success against Liverpool in May, and the speculation over his club future has been rife while he’s been at the World Cup in Russia.

Now, as reported by Tuttosport and as seen in the video below, suggestions of an exit are intensifying and it’s a shock destination being touted with the reports claiming that Real Madrid will accept a €100m offer from Juventus for their superstar.

It’s added that the Turin giants will reportedly offer Ronaldo a whopping salary of €30m-a-year, but beyond that, there are no significant details as to how far negotiations have gone.

Leaving the Spanish capital will be a huge surprise despite Ronaldo’s comments in May, as he continues to have the opportunity to win major honours and be at the pinnacle of the sport.

Juventus have dominated domestically in recent years but have struggled to take that final step in Europe. While an argument could be made that Ronaldo will certainly help them take it, time will tell if he is ready to quit Madrid for the Bianconeri this summer in what would be a major coup for the Italian champions.