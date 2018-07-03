England eventually prevailed on penalties against Colombia in their last-16 World Cup tie in Russia, but tempers flared on numerous occasions between the two sides.

Countless yellow cards were shown throughout the encounter, while Wilmar Barrios was fortunate to escape a red after his clash with Jordan Henderson in the first half.

As seen in the video below, it continued after the referee blew for half-time as Raheem Sterling was shoulder bumped by a member of the Colombia coaching staff as he made his way off the pitch.

Colombia coach elbowing Sterling at half-time (and slowed down) #ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/tH97rKLNwZ — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) July 3, 2018

The Manchester City forward kept his cool and didn’t react, while the officials were seen in discussion with the Colombia coach over his conduct as it was a completely unnecessary action as it seemed as though they were potentially searching for a reaction.

Further, there were other tactics adopted by Colombia that they aren’t likely to be too proud of as one of their players was seen scuffing the penalty spot ahead of Harry Kane’s penalty to give England the lead.

Fortunately for Gareth Southgate’s men, the Tottenham marksman made no mistake from the spot, as England went on to eventually have the last laugh as they won 4-3 on penalties to advance and face Sweden in the quarter-finals later this week.

Little attempt to scuff up the penalty spot. #COLENG pic.twitter.com/8RsbcvfVVn — Rich Allen ?? (@rich_allen85) July 3, 2018