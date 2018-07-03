Video: EPIC reaction from ITV pundits as England WIN on penalties against Colombia

England booked their place in the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals, and they did so in dramatic fashion against Colombia in Moscow.

After being held to a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes, Gareth Southgate’s men were set for a dreaded penalty shootout as they had yet to win one at a World Cup.

However, they ended that unwanted record in stunning fashion as Jordan Pickford produced a brilliant save to deny Carlos Bacca, before Eric Dier stepped up and slotted home his spot-kick to send England through to the last eight to face Sweden.

As expected, the pundits in the ITV studio were absolutely delighted and as seen in the video below, Ian Wright, Lee Dixon and Gary Neville couldn’t quite contain themselves after Dier’s penalty hit the back of the net with Wright unable to watch.

It arguably encompasses pretty much how every England fan felt in that moment, and now it remains to be seen just how far Southgate and the players can go this summer as the confidence and belief within the camp is surely building with every obstacle that they successfully overcome.