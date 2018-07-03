Video: Harry Kane keeps his cool with excellent penalty to give England lead over Colombia

In what rapidly became a bad-tempered affair, England striker Harry Kane kept his cool when it mattered as he broke the deadlock against Colombia from the penalty spot.

England looked the better side throughout the first half, but they weren’t able to find the all-important breakthrough to make their dominance count.

However, Colombia struggled to change the pattern of the game in the second half as tempers started to flare, with countless clashes occurring across the pitch as the referee struggled to keep control of the game.

The key moment came early in the second period though as Carlos Sanchez was adjudged to have dragged Kane down in the box and the Tottenham talisman made no mistake from the spot as he sent David Ospina the wrong way.

It was his sixth goal of the tournament as he continues to lead the way in the Golden Boot race, but with England coming under fire in a physical game, Gareth Southgate will surely be impressed with his side’s ability to keep their cool and focus on the game rather than get involved in the unnecessary clashes.

