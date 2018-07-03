Video: Ousmane Dembele on the hilarious way he’s passing the time after warming the bench at the World Cup

Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele has excitedly revealed his new Football Manager project as he bids to pass the time at the World Cup.

The youngster had a disappointing season for his club and is no longer first choice for Didier Deschamps’ side as they challenge for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

See below as Dembele reveals his major FM project involving a club called Winchester FC.

He certainly sounds ambitious as that looks a very long-term job if he is to do something with the currently fictional club, who disbanded all the way back in 1893.

There is a Winchester City FC, but clearly Dembele likes a challenge, or is just really, really bored…

