Video: Yerry Mina scores dramatic late equaliser for Colombia to force extra time against England

Just as England looked set to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup, Yerry Mina stepped up to rescue Colombia and force extra time.

Harry Kane had given England the lead in the second half as he converted from the penalty spot to give his side a deserved lead.

In truth Colombia were poor throughout the 90 minutes, only looking a threat in the closing stages of the game as they finally began to play their slick style of football which was seen against Poland in particular in the group stage.

Jordan Pickford produced a world-class save to keep them out, but from the resulting corner, Mina rose highest and headed his effort past Kieran Trippier on the line and into the back of the net to score his third goal of the World Cup.

The Barcelona defender has been crucial to Colombia’s run in Russia, and he kept his country’s hopes alive for a little longer at least with a dramatic injury-time equaliser to force England to show their resilience.

GOAL! Mina heads Colombia level in injury time! pic.twitter.com/esxL2aZuI7 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 3, 2018