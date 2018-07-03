£70m Prem forward and Champions League winner to Chelsea among five superb potential transfer deals for CFC to consider as Willian replacements

Chelsea could face the big task of looking to the transfer market for a replacement for star player Willian this summer as he’s linked with Barcelona.

The Brazil international has reportedly been the subject of a £50million bid from Barcelona, which has been turned down as talks are ongoing, according to Sky Sports.

A popular player at Chelsea, Willian would undoubtedly be a big loss for the Blues and a real quality performer would need to be brought in in his place if he were to swap Stamford Bridge for the Nou Camp.

BREAKING: Sky sources: @ChelseaFC and @FCBarcelona continuing talks over transfer for Willian after Chelsea rejected bid in excess of £50m. #SSN pic.twitter.com/XawsWcS8Dm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 3, 2018

Read on as we pick out five realistic names who could be ideal to plug that gap for Chelsea next season…

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

Recently linked with Chelsea by Diario Gol, Marco Asensio would be one hell of a signing and in the long run quite likely an upgrade on Willian.

Whilst not being exactly the same style of player, the Spain international looks a huge talent and can seemingly do it all in that attacking midfield position.

He also hasn’t been enough of a regular at Real Madrid that he couldn’t be lured away. You know what to do, Chelsea…