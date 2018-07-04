Arsenal prepare £44million bid for stylish attacker transfer requested by Unai Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly a big fan of Marseille winger Florian Thauvin and has had his club prepare an offer of around £44million to seal a transfer.

However, according to Maxifoot, this does not look like being enough for the 25-year-old, who just scored 25 goals and laid on 13 assists for his team-mates in all competitions last season.

This is despite Thauvin failing to make an impact during his time as a Newcastle United player, but he’s clearly impressed Emery, who’ll know about Ligue 1’s best talent from his time as Paris Saint-Germain manager.

Arsenal could certainly do with quality like that in their wide areas after losing both Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott as options there in the January transfer window.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has since been brought in, but is more of a playmaker than the fast, skilful and direct Thauvin, who would surely be a major upgrade on under-performers like Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck out wide.

The Frenchman has largely played on the right for Marseille but could do a job on either flank or in a more central role for the Gunners.

Still, Maxifoot suggests the north London giants would have to improve their offer, which seems reasonable given the player’s remarkable numbers and the kind of fees going for similar players in recent times.