Chelsea are reportedly expected to complete the transfer of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain once Maurizio Sarri is appointed manager.

The Blues are said to have agreed an incredible €60million deal for Higuain with his club, according to Italian source Sport Mediaset, as translated by the Metro.

The Argentina international has been one of the world’s most prolific strikers for much of his career at Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus.

Despite sometimes flopping on the international stage with some high-profile missed chances, Higuain seems an ideal signing for Chelsea to strengthen a problem position this summer.

The west Londoners sold Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid last season and his replacement Alvaro Morata has failed to impress.

Olivier Giroud has since been brought in as cover up front, but Chelsea could do with someone like Higuain to come in as first choice.

The 30-year-old has scored 55 goals in two seasons in Turin, and has 282 club career goals in total, plus 31 in 75 caps for Argentina.

With Sarri looking set to replace Antonio Conte and a big name like Higuain potentially coming in as well, Chelsea fans can surely look forward to a big improvement on last season’s disappointing 5th placed finish.