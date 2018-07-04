Chelsea in talks to sign £127m trio: Major transfer overhaul could be funded by cashing in on £90m pair

Chelsea are reportedly in talks over signing three players this summer in an exciting transfer swoop potentially worth around £127million.

The Blues need to respond after a poor season in the Premier League last term, which saw them miss out on a Champions League place by only finishing 5th in the table.

Work could already be underway for the club to strengthen, with negotiations beginning for Chelsea to bring in Roma goalkeeper Alisson, CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, and Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, according to the Telegraph.

Each could be ideal to strengthen key areas in this Chelsea squad, though the report adds that Alisson would likely only be brought in if Thibaut Courtois definitely leaves.

This follows the Daily Mail claiming Chelsea were preparing a £65m bid for the Brazilian shot-stopper, which seems a sensible idea given Courtois is yet to extend his contract, which expires in less than a year’s time.

Corriere dello Sport (translated by the Metro) have also linked Chelsea with a £35m bid for Rugani, who could be ideal to provide an upgrade on ageing and off-form players like David Luiz and Gary Cahill at the back.

The Telegraph add that Golovin would cost CFC £27m, while the west Londoners could also be ready to cash in on Willian if Barcelona cough up £60m for him, while Danny Drinkwater is also for sale at £30m.

This is just the kind of major overhaul needed at Stamford Bridge as they look to make a fresh start after some poor recruitment and performances last term.

