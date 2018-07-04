Chelsea consider bid to beat Tottenham to winger transfer

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, also a target for their rivals Tottenham.

The USA international is a highly rated young talent and has been linked with top clubs in the past after impressing in the Bundesliga.

The Telegraph link Chelsea with a number of potential ins and outs at Stamford Bridge in this summer’s transfer window, and Pulisic is mentioned as one name they could be interested in in a potential battle with Spurs.

With the Telegraph’s report claiming Willian could be on his way out of Chelsea to either Manchester United or Barcelona, a new attacking midfield player like Pulisic could be ideal for the Blues.

The 19-year-old seems destined for a great career at the top level of the game and could be a fine long-term signing for Chelsea if they do end up losing Willian.

Ten years younger than the Brazilian, bringing in the American in his place could actually be a sensible strategy for the long term.

Tottenham, however, may be a more tempting destination due to the respective clubs’ records on trusting youth and giving them opportunities to develop.

Pulisic may well look at the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli’s improvement under Mauricio Pochettino and feel a move to north London may be better for his career at this stage.