Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is reportedly a priority transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to French source L’Equipe.

The former Leicester City man has long been regarded as one of the best players in the world in his position and could undoubtedly get into the starting XI of pretty much any club in the world.

PSG now seem to be making Kante a priority, and this follows reports earlier in the year that the 27-year-old had held talks with the French giants.

Kante’s agent Karim Bouisse is said to have met with PSG chief Antero Henrique back in January, according to Paris United, as translated by 101greatgoals.

This would be a huge loss for Chelsea at a difficult time as the club have just missed out on a crucial Champions League place by finishing 5th in the Premier League.

It’s hard to imagine a player like Kante would stick around for too long without competing for the top prizes, and it would be hard to attract the ideal replacements for him without playing at Europe’s top table.

Chelsea desperately need to keep hold of the France international given their lack of other options in that area, with the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley really not impressing since joining last season.