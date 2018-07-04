Video: The England bench’s brilliant celebrations the moment Eric Dier’s penalty went in

This superb video captures the moment the England bench watched in anticipation and celebrated Eric Dier’s winning penalty against Colombia.

The Tottenham defender perhaps didn’t seem the most obvious choice to step up at such a crucial moment, but he made no mistake with a cool spot-kick to send England through to the World Cup quarter-finals.

While everyone watched tensely either from the stands or from behind their sofa, this clip below captures manager Gareth Southgate and the whole England bench together waiting in anticipation before wildly celebrating the crucial strike.

Superbly captured by Jacqui Oatlety, this heartwarming video will add a whole other layer to your love of England and Southgate right now!

