England World Cup odds slashed as Colombia win moves Gareth Southgate’s side to second favourites to win the trophy

England World Cup odds have taken a tumble following victory over Colombia in last night’s penalty shoot-out.

Remarkably, Ladbrokes now have Gareth Southgate’s side as second favourites to lift the trophy this summer, moving them ahead of France and with only five-time winners Brazil ahead of them.

England will take on Sweden in the quarter-finals in what looks on paper at least to be a favourable draw for the Three Lions in their bid to win the cup for the first time since all the way back in 1966.

Here’s a look at the latest England World Cup odds as they’re now rated at 7/2 to claim the biggest prize in the game, having been 4/1 before the win over Colombia.

World Cup winner 2018

Brazil 11/4

England 7/2

France 4/1

Belgium 6/1

Croatia 6/1

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: ‘The Three Lions gamble is in full swing. Punters are piling into their odds of winning left, right and centre as they are convinced it really is coming home.’

She added: ‘If Gareth Southgate’s men are crowned 2018 champions it will be the most expensive day in bookies’ history.’

England’s win last night was their first ever on penalties at a World Cup – a highly encouraging omen as Southgate looks to have created a new sense of togetherness and belief in this squad.