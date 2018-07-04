£100m star dreaming of Manchester United transfer after reaching agreement with current club

The Gareth Bale transfer saga rumbles on as reports in Spain now claim the Real Madrid winger is dreaming of a move to Manchester United.

It is also claimed that the Wales international and his club have reached an agreement for him to leave the Bernabeu this summer, though his desired move to United is not looking straightforward, according to Don Balon.

Bale would undoubtedly be a fine signing for a United side that lacked spark in attack last season, with his pace and quality likely to give Jose Mourinho’s side something that players like Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford cannot.

The former Tottenham man is also something of a big-game player with the kind of experience that could be crucial to this squad of United players somewhat short of that winning feeling in recent times.

"I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn't happened this season." ??? Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

Bale came off the bench to score twice for Real Madrid in their Champions League final win over Liverpool, and straight after the game told BT Sport he was unhappy not to have started and that he needed to play more.

The Daily Mirror have previously suggested the 28-year-old would likely cost around £100million, which seems a price worth paying to bring United’s attack that bit closer to matching the quality of Manchester City’s.

Still, it seems the Red Devils are some way off meeting Real’s demands for the player right now, with Don Balon suggesting a return to Tottenham may therefore be a possibility as well.