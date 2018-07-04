‘Make the announcement!’ – This Manchester United tweet got some fans very excited indeed

Manchester United have perhaps inadvertently got some of their fans very excited and optimistic about the future of popular forward Anthony Martial.

The France international hasn’t always been the most consistent performer for the Red Devils, but many fans are big admirers of his potential as he has picked up something of a cult following on social media in particular.

Little wonder then that United’s tweet today about coming to see Martial in pre-season has been met with such excitement as it perhaps suggests the 22-year-old won’t be leaving after all following plenty of speculation over his future.

‘After thinking about all the possibilities and settings, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United,’ his agent Philippe Lamboley notably told RMC Sport last month.

The Telegraph are among others to recently link him as a target for Chelsea, so it could still be that something will work out for him to make his way out of Manchester this summer.

Still, with so many little hints dropped on social media these days, even around delicate operations like transfers, a number of fans believe that United could now be set to keep Martial and have urged the club to announce a new contract for him.

Martial stays? Make the announcement!!! — Barry ??? (@barry007j) July 4, 2018

Does that mean he is not going anywhere, and for us to ignore the stupid transfer rumours. — ? Snaps (@snaps_00) July 4, 2018

Think this confirms he's staying! — Kaazz (@Kaazz_MUFC) July 4, 2018

martial not for sale — Wapula Sealoswane (@Wapula5) July 4, 2018

It's coming home and he is staying home — Ankit Agarwal (@ferdyrio20) July 4, 2018

Martial is staying with us! — Kaushik Handique (@KaushikHandiqu6) July 4, 2018

Can't wait to see him in action next season — Boniface Nwibo (@Bonnypaul1) July 4, 2018