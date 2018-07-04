‘Big balls’ – Manchester United star deserves more credit for England win vs Colombia, according to some awestruck fans

Some fans of Manchester United and perhaps England in general believe Marcus Rashford deserves more credit for the way he struck home his penalty against Colombia last night.

The 20-year-old had never taken a penalty before in his senior career, but showed no nerves as he hit it hard and low into the back of the net to help the Three Lions on their way to a famous victory.

Having seen off Colombia after a 1-1 draw after extra time, England have now won their first ever penalty shoot-out at a World Cup, ending a long line of defeats on spot-kicks at major tournaments.

Rashford’s composure certainly played a big part in that and it seems many United supporters believe he’s deserving of more credit for doing so well considering the circumstances under which he took a professional penalty for the first time.

Some praised his ‘big balls’ while others were simply in disbelief at the composure he showed for one so young…

Think it’s gone unnoticed that at 20 years of age, Marcus Rashford was our 2nd penalty taker, that’s big balls — Pël (@P_Rourke) July 4, 2018

Prior to last night, Marcus Rashford had never taken a penalty in his senior career. He stepped up to take the second penalty for England at the age of just 20 and he delivered. Shows he has nerves of steal. So happy for him. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) July 4, 2018

Fucksake, didn't even know it was his 1st penalty of his senior career. Actually mad. https://t.co/KR62AimafM — Ali. (@UtdAIi) July 4, 2018

Rashford scores the best penalty of the night last night and Linguard was just brilliant. The Man Utd players won that for England! #MUFC #England — Alah Aziz (@AlahAzizMUFC) July 4, 2018

In all the excitement, I think Marcus Rashford's cool and clinical penalty last night has been severely overlooked. Just 20 years-old! — Paul Weatherley (@paulweatherley) July 4, 2018

Huge respect for Marcus Rashford. 20-year-old taking a penalty under enormous pressure, holding his nerve & slotting it away like he did deserves a lot of praise. #WorldCup — Ned Zelic (@NedZelic) July 4, 2018

Still can’t get over Rashford’s penalty. A player of that age with nerves of absolute steel. — Daniel (@daniel_gee91) July 4, 2018

Incredibly impressed with the mental strength and attitude of Gareth Southgate and all the England players.

Marcus Rashford’s penalty was particularly impressive.#NeverInDoubt #ThreeLions #WorldCupRussia2018 — Preyesh (@preyesh0906) July 4, 2018