‘Big balls’ – Manchester United star deserves more credit for England win vs Colombia, according to some awestruck fans

Posted by
‘Big balls’ – Manchester United star deserves more credit for England win vs Colombia, according to some awestruck fans

Some fans of Manchester United and perhaps England in general believe Marcus Rashford deserves more credit for the way he struck home his penalty against Colombia last night.

The 20-year-old had never taken a penalty before in his senior career, but showed no nerves as he hit it hard and low into the back of the net to help the Three Lions on their way to a famous victory.

Having seen off Colombia after a 1-1 draw after extra time, England have now won their first ever penalty shoot-out at a World Cup, ending a long line of defeats on spot-kicks at major tournaments.

MORE: Video: The England bench’s brilliant celebrations the moment Eric Dier’s penalty went in

Rashford’s composure certainly played a big part in that and it seems many United supporters believe he’s deserving of more credit for doing so well considering the circumstances under which he took a professional penalty for the first time.

Some praised his ‘big balls’ while others were simply in disbelief at the composure he showed for one so young…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top