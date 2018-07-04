Juventus are reportedly planning to try their luck with a €40million offer to seal the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Paulinho this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Brazil international could be targeted in a double La Liga raid also involving an ambitious move for Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Ronaldo stories are gathering pace and would be one of the biggest deals of the summer, Paulinho could also represent a fine purchase for Juventus in the middle of the park.

The 29-year-old has had something of an unusual career path, having worked his way up in his native Brazil with Corinthians following low-key spells with a number of other clubs.

Having caught the eye at Corinthians, Paulinho was snapped up by Tottenham, but failed to really establish himself in the Premier League before sealing what many felt would likely be something of a career-ending move to the Chinese Super League.

However, the South American shone with Guangzhou Evergrande and earned himself a move to Barca last summer, where he has also performed well.

Still, his form dipped a little towards the end of the season and Don Balon suggest Juventus now want to poach him from the Catalan giants.

The Italians recently signed Emre Can from Liverpool to add to their midfield options, but Paulinho is a more attack-minded player who could also be useful.