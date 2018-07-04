Real Madrid confident of agreeing Bayern Munich swap deal in transfer blow to Chelsea and Arsenal

Real Madrid are reportedly confident they can seal the transfer of Joshua Kimmich by letting James Rodriguez join Bayern Munich permanently.

The Colombia international spent last season on loan at the Allianz Arena and impressed after a difficult spell at the Bernabeu.

Rodriguez remains a highly regarded talent, however, and there has also been some talk recently from Don Balon that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in his services.

Bayern ace Kimmich is another big talent who could attract some interest, and the latest from Don Balon is that Real Madrid are keen to bring him in as a potential upgrade on Dani Carvajal and alternative to Alvaro Odriozola of Real Sociedad.

It remains to be seen if this swap deal will definitely work, but Don Balon claim Real are confident this exchange would be successful.

If so, this would be bad news for rumoured suitors Arsenal and Chelsea, who could both do with a playmaker of his quality in their squads.

Arsenal lack a real alternative to the flaky Mesut Ozil, while Chelsea massively under-achieved last season and could perhaps do with more competition for Eden Hazard or at least something to freshen up their squad as an alternative to Willian and Pedro.

Rodriguez is the kind of talent neutrals would also love to see in the Premier League, but it perhaps doesn’t look likely at the moment.