Manchester United cleared to seal transfer of Chelsea star on one condition

Chelsea would rather sell Willian to Barcelona but would reportedly allow him a transfer to rivals Manchester United if they get Anthony Martial in return.

This seems like a swap deal that could benefit both sides, with Chelsea seemingly planning major changes to their squad this summer.

This speculation comes from the Telegraph, who also link the club with moves for Aleksandr Golovin and Daniele Rugani to bolster their squad, while the likes of Willian and Danny Drinkwater could be offloaded to raise transfer funds of around £90million in total.

While it’s stated the Blues would ideally like to offload Willian to Barcelona, they are keen to sign Martial so could therefore sanction a move to a major rival on that key condition.

Martial would be an ideal like-for-like replacement for Willian at Stamford Bridge, and United would probably also feel they were getting a decent deal.

Willian seems more ideally suited to how Jose Mourinho likes his sides to play, and the Red Devils boss of course signed the Brazil international during his time in charge at CFC.

Martial, meanwhile, could get the chance to develop better in a team where he’d perhaps have more trust and regular first-team action, with Mourinho not one to show too much faith in young players or allow attackers much freedom to express themselves.