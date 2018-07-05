5 Things That Would Happen If England Won the World Cup

England have won a World Cup penalty shoot out. I repeat. After 28 years, England have won a World Cup penalty shoot out.

After heroically dispatching of a tempestuous Colombian team, England fans are beginning to dream. With an eminently winnable quarter-final tie against Sweden to come, before (hopefully) an easier than expected potential semi-final fixture against Croatia or Russia, could this really be the year that football comes home?

If England—now considered joint second favourites to win the competition—do prevail in Russia on 15th July, what would the days, weeks and months after the tournament bring? Here, we’ll look at five things that we believe would happen if Gareth Southgate’s men do indeed return home victorious.

1. A post-final bank holiday

You can be sure there’ll be a huge clamouring for a national holiday should England reach the World Cup final, and it would make sense for the government to take heed of this. With the final taking place on a Sunday, millions will wake up on Monday morning feeling particularly worse for wear. Considering five million Brits reportedly pulled a sickie following the victory against Colombia, we should expect more of the same should we reach the final.

This will be a killer for workplace productivity at the start of the new week. In fact, bookmakers William Hill used data on our GDP and workforce to estimate how much productivity would actually be lost by England reaching the final. They discovered that this could cost the country a staggering £1.2 billion in lost productivity, with a £3.2 billion productivity loss from the tournament overall. With this in mind, we might as well have a day basking in the glory of such a monumental achievement. We’re looking at you Theresa.

2. Queen’s honours galore

Another thing we count on happening is the players being honoured by the Queen for their achievements. There is precedence on this; Bobby Charlton and Geoff Hurst, heroes of the 1966 victory, were knighted alongside manager Alf Ramsey after the tournament. England Rugby’s World Cup winning manager Clive Woodward was knighted in the aftermath of their 2003 triumph, with many of the players and staff also receiving honours.

Therefore, it would be no surprise if members of the squad were honoured themselves, with captain Harry Kane and manager Gareth Southgate receiving knighthoods. Arise Sir Harry and Sir Gareth.

3. Babies would be named after squad members

The effect of England’s success would be felt for generations to come, with our victory likely influencing the naming of babies born in the upcoming weeks. Don’t be shocked if Jesse, Gareth, Dele and others became much more prevalent names on the class register in years to come.

In fact, according to Nameberry’s Baby Name Trends 2018 report, the baby naming website fully expect World Cup fever to have an effect on what names are popular in 2018. And that’s without England even winning the tournament! Just imagine how widespread England squad names will become if we do win it.

4. England would run out of beer

Revellers would be packing out pubs across the country if we do reach the final, and this could seriously deplete our already restricted beer supply. A global carbon dioxide shortage has caused many pubs to sweat over supplies, with wholesalers rationing beer and cider, and some bottling companies even ceasing production completely.

If England do reach the World Cup final, then this predicament will be exacerbated even further. With an estimated six million extra pints of beer drunk during the Round of 16 tie versus Colombia alone, three further games could seriously strain our already dwindling beer supplies. This could potentially cause riots during any other time, but the World Cup trophy finally returning home after 52 years would soften the blow.

5. A new version of Three Lions would be recorded

Baddiel and Skinner would undoubtedly be wheeled out for yet another version of Three Lions. However, this time, the initially downhearted but ultimately hopeful lyrics would be replaced by words of triumph, euphoria and probably disbelief. Instead of chanting “It’s coming home!”, the lyrics of “It’s really home!” would take over terraces for years to come.

Expect the song to rule the airwaves for weeks, probably even months on end, until we’re eventually so sick of it the mere opening seconds make us shudder.