Arsenal battle Real Madrid and Barcelona for transfer of £44million World Cup star

Arsenal are reportedly ready to join the running alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona for the transfer of Mexican World Cup star Hirving Lozano this summer.

The talented 22-year-old looks an exciting prospect out wide or up front, and would clearly be an upgrade on some of Arsenal’s other options in that area at the moment.

Barcelona were recently linked with Lozano by Don Balon, who reported he’d likely cost around £44million to prise away from his club PSV.

The latest is that Arsenal are also ready to attempt a deal for the Mexico international, as are Barca’s La Liga rivals Real Madrid, according to the Sun.

Arsenal remain short of quality and depth in attack following the January departures of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United and Theo Walcott to Everton.

Lozano seems an ideal replacement, having scored one and assisted one at the World Cup to really catch the eye as one of his country’s top performers.

This follows a campaign during which the youngster managed 19 goals and 8 assists in all competitions for PSV.