Big Narstie Freestyles With Commentary Legend Barry Davies

Grime icon Big Narstie is to tear the football punditry scene apart this summer as he embarks on a unique journey to transform himself from a Rapper to Reporter with the support of online bookmaker 888sport.

Sick and tired of the army of predictable pundits clogging the airwaves, Narstie is backing himself to Take ‘Em On and do things very differently in a seven-part journey that he hopes will end with him landing a reporting gig on the world stage.

In episode one of a seven-part YouTube series, grime sensation and social media star Big Narstie gets tips from football commentating legend Barry Davies. The duo hit it off from the very start, with Narstie walking away with a new commentary catchphrase and Davies learning rap bars as the two formed the most unexpected and loveable bromance.

Initially a little overwhelmed by the size of the task, Narstie ended up coming out with some great lines to accompany some goals from the lower leagues, with Davies remarking that he was a very quick learner before they went off to listen to his music together!

Narsties’ journey over the following six episodes will see him brush up his reporting, language skills and cultural understandings in a quest to become the nation’s ultimate alternative reporter this summer. All episodes will be published live throughout this week.

Speaking ahead of his adventure, Big Narstie said: “The pundits during the recent games I watched were so gas. I thought for the World Cup I’m gonna take ‘em on, roll out to Russia myself and do my own ting. 888sport got involved and it’s happening. I’m gonna show the world how to do proper football reporting, Narstie-style.

“First up I got to roll with my G Barry Davies, who’s got mad skills. This summer we gonna do things different, show these fools some proper football analysis.”