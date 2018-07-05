Chelsea are reportedly edging closer to completing the transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson after becoming clear favourites over Real Madrid for his signature.

The Brazil international has been linked with top sides for much of the summer so far after some superb form in Serie A, but it now looks like he could be heading to west London.

Alisson is said to have agreed personal terms on a move to Chelsea, with the Blues now just needing to agree a transfer fee with his club as they prepare to bid around £64million, according to Il Tempo, as translated by the Metro.

The report suggests Chelsea do look close to completing the deal, but that Roma are still holding out for closer to £66m, though Real are much further away from meeting the Italian giants’ demands.

Alisson would be a fine signing for CFC to potentially replace Thibaut Courtois, who is heading into the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

This follows the Telegraph claiming Chelsea were in talks to sign the 25-year-old, and would likely only bring him in if Courtois were to leave.

The Belgian shot-stopper was most recently linked with Real Madrid by Don Balon, with the player on record as saying he has to think about his situation due to his family being based in Spain.

‘I have a certain preference, I already have ideas in my head, but I have moved everything until after the World Cup,’ Courtois is quoted in the Mail.

‘My children are the most important thing for me: I now have one and a half years less contact with Chelsea, FaceTime is beautiful, but seeing them grow up is something else, so my children will play an important role in my decision.’