The agent of Roma goalkeeper Alisson has hinted any potential transfer to Chelsea will have to wait until after the World Cup.

The 25-year-old is currently with Brazil in Russia as they prepare to take on Belgium in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

However, that has not stopped transfer speculation from cropping up in recent times, with growing talk that Alisson has agreed a deal with Chelsea.

The Telegraph recently claimed the Blues were in talks over signing the £66million-rated Roma shot-stopper before claims he’d agreed personal terms with the club emerged from Italian source Il Tempo, as translated by the Metro.

A move for Alisson makes sense for Chelsea given Thibaut Courtois is heading into the final year of his contract while Don Balon link Real Madrid as chasing him this summer.

Still, Chelsea will have to put things on hold for the time being as Alisson’s agent Ze Maria Neis is quoted by the Metro as telling Tele Radio Stereo: ‘Nothing will happen in the next few days.

‘Alisson is 100 per cent focused on the World Cup.’

There was no denial of the possibility of his client potentially leaving Roma, and it is little surprise that the player wants to focus on the World Cup while he’s still there.

Of course, if Brazil lose tomorrow then Chelsea might get to hear more about their potential new signing before too long.