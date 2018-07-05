Chelsea are reportedly seriously considering an offer from Real Madrid for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Madrid have come back with a fresh offer for the Belgium international worth around £41.5million in total and Chelsea are thinking it over, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Manchester United to accept SHOCK deal to sell star to Chelsea for £80m

Courtois has been one of the best ‘keepers in the world in recent years and seems an ideal buy for Real as an upgrade on Keylor Navas.

Chelsea may also be closing in on signing a replacement for Courtois anyway, with the Blues preparing to bid around £64million to sign Alisson, with the Roma goalkeeper already agreeing personal terms on a move, according to Il Tempo, translated by the Metro.

While it would be a blow to lose Courtois after his fine performances down the years, £41.5m doesn’t look too bad for a player heading into the final year of his contract.

Don Balon claim the 26-year-old has already informed the west Londoners he doesn’t intend on signing a new contract, so cashing in on him makes sense.

Earlier this week the Daily Mail claimed Chelsea wanted £50m for Courtois, but this reported offer comes close enough and asking for more for a player who’d be available on a free next summer could be a stretch.