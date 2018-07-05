Chelsea seriously considering paying hefty €100million asking price for want-away star

Chelsea are reportedly seriously considering paying Real Madrid’s €100million asking price for the transfer of Mateo Kovacic this summer.

The Croatia international is said to have become a top target for Blues chief Roman Abramovich in a bid to strengthen that problem area of central midfield.

This is according to Don Balon, who say Chelsea are so keen on Kovacic that they could be prepared to give Real the €100m they’re asking for him and are seriously considering paying up for him.

The Spanish outlet adds that the former Inter Milan ace does want to leave the Bernabeu this summer, so he could be a realistic target for CFC.

And while some will question if he’s really worth the kind of money Don Balon claim he’d cost, he’d surely be an upgrade on recent flop signings like Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko in the middle of the park.

Kovacic has won three Champions League titles during his time with Madrid and would bring some much-needed winning experience to this Chelsea squad.

He also has the bonus of likely having his best years ahead of him, even if his progress has stalled slightly after a lack of regular action for Los Blancos.