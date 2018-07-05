The agent of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped a subtle hint his client could be heading for a transfer to Juventus.

Jorge Mendes failed to rule out a deal, and in fact gave what sounded like something not far off a goodbye message to Real Madrid and their fans when discussing the prospect of Ronaldo at Juve.

Portuguese source Record are among the various sources claiming talks have taken place over the five-time Ballon d’Or winner making the move to Turin, and they also quote Mendes as responding to questions over the possible move.

‘If Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid he will be eternally grateful to the club, the president, the whole team, the medical staff, all the staff without exception, the supporters and all the Madridistas around the world,’ he told Record.

‘It will only be a new stage and a new challenge in his brilliant career.’

Ronaldo has been at Real Madrid since 2009 and has become an historic figure for the club, becoming their all-time leading scorer and helping them win four Champions League titles in the last five years.

The 33-year-old looks a huge potential loss for the Spanish giants, and in truth it seems surprising they’re prepared to let him go when he shows no signs of decline even as he approaches his mid-30s.