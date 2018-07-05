Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus: Imminent development touted in €100m switch

Shock reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo could secure a move to join Juventus in the ‘coming hours’ as he prepares for a touted exit from Real Madrid.

The Portuguese international raised doubts over his future at the Bernabeu immediately after their Champions League triumph against Liverpool in Kiev in May, as noted by Goal.com.

He has since been busy with Portugal at the World Cup in Russia, but after their elimination, it appears as though speculation over his future is ramping up.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via a report from Record in Portugal, it’s been claimed that an agreement could be reached between the two clubs over his transfer in a matter of hours, with the deal said to be worth around €100m while he will sign a four-year deal.

Neither club have officially commented on the matter, but speculation has certainly been building this week, with respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio noting that belief at Juventus was growing that they could secure the sensational signing of arguably the world’s best player.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2009, Ronaldo has scored 450 goals in 438 appearances, while winning two La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies and three FIFA Club World Cups. Further, on an individual level, he’s won four Ballon d’Or awards since moving to the Spanish capital.

With that in mind, it makes it all the more surprising that he would leave at this stage of his career given what he has been able to achieve with Los Blancos and the platform he has to continue that run.

Based on the above reports though, it seems as though there has been a breakdown somewhere along the line and that has opened up the rumours of a move to Turin.

The 33-year-old will certainly have a strong chance of collecting further honours with the Serie A giants though, given that they’ve won seven consecutive league titles while coming agonisingly close to a European triumph, coming up short against Ronaldo’s Madrid the season before last in the final.

Now though, it’s suggested that he could be bound for Italy ahead of next season.