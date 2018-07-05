Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Juventus confidence growing over €100m+ move with agent in talks, claims reporter

In what would undoubtedly be the biggest transfer of the summer, Juventus are reportedly remaining hopeful that a €100m+ deal can be done to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

As noted by Goal.com, the Portuguese superstar raised doubts over his future in the Spanish capital immediately after the club made history with their third consecutive Champions League triumph in May.

SEE MORE: Juventus plan €40million transfer swoop for Brazil international

That led to ongoing speculation over the 33-year-old’s future, despite the fact that he continues to produce impressive numbers with 44 goals in 44 games last season to prove that there is no decline in his play.

That’s now 450 goals in 438 games since he joined Los Blancos in 2009, while he’s won two La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, three FIFA Club World Cups and countless more along with plenty of individual accolades.

With that in mind, it doesn’t seem to make sense for him to leave as Madrid now plot a way to stay at the top with new coach Julen Lopetegui, but speculation continues to suggest that Ronaldo could be on his way out of the Bernabeu.

As per Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, it’s claimed that Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has flown out to Madrid to talk with club president Florentino Perez.

Further, he suggests that belief in the Juventus camp is growing that a deal could be done, and in turn they are preparing for such an eventuality by planning their side of their move which could involve a €100m+ offer plus €30m-a-year in wages, as per the report.

While it may not have been their priority at the start of the summer, it seems as though Juventus are ready to alter their plans and take advantage of the situation if Ronaldo really is considering a fresh challenge.

The Turin giants have dominated Serie A for the past seven years, and so adding a player of Ronaldo’s world-class quality could merely see that continue. However, adding the Portuguese international could be a major factor in their bid to conquer Europe as well as Massimiliano Allegri has twice gone agonisingly close only to fall short.

This could be the decisive factor to take that next step if a deal can be reached given Ronaldo’s pedigree in Europe’s premier competition.