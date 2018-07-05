How much Manchester United look set to pocket from Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus

Manchester United will only bag around £2.2million from Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus this summer.

Speculation is growing that the Portuguese superstar is set to sensationally swap La Liga for Serie A in what would surely be the story of the whole transfer window.

Many United fans will no doubt be disappointed that they could not re-sign Ronaldo in what would have been a hugely emotional and popular deal.

Still, the Red Devils do stand to make a small amount of cash from Ronaldo due to rules regarding players leaving clubs at a young age, with another of Ronaldo’s old clubs Sporting Lisbon also due to land £1.9m, according to Portuguese source Record, as translated by the Metro.

United must regret not including a sell-on clause which could’ve seen them land even more of what the Metro claim will be an £88m transfer fee taking him to Turin.

Ronaldo was at United between 2004 and 2009, winning three Premier League titles and the Champions League in that time as he developed into one of the best players in the world.

He only improved further at Real Madrid and the Spanish giants seeming prepared to let him leave this summer will surely go down as a big shock across the footballing world.