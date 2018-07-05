Liverpool were linked with an interest in Barcelona defender Yerry Mina this week, but Fenerbahce have reportedly lodged a bid for the Colombia international.

The defence was undoubtedly a vulnerability for the Reds last season, but following the January signing of Virgil van Dijk and an upturn in form from Dejan Lovren, they certainly looked a more solid unit as the season went on.

That led to the third best defensive record in the Premier League last season, although they did concede 11 more than champions Man City and in order to find a balance with their potent attacking options, perhaps shoring things up at the back will be key moving forward to secure success.

As noted by The Mirror, Barcelona’s Mina is reportedly under consideration for the Merseyside giants, fresh from his heroics in the World Cup as he scored three goals for Colombia before they were eliminated by England on penalties in the last-16.

However, provided Liverpool’s interest in genuine, they may want to speed up their pursuit as Sport, via TV3, have reported that Fenerbahce have made a €30m bid for the 23-year-old.

Despite arriving in January and having the second half of the campaign to make an impression, Mina was limited to just six appearances in all competitions last season as Ernesto Valverde was seemingly hesitant in using him so soon after his move from South America.

His World Cup performances will surely boost his confidence and show Barca that he has the quality to deliver at the highest level, but as he continues to fight for minutes behind Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique, coupled with speculation suggesting the Catalan giants are trying to sign Clement Lenglet, as per Marca, it doesn’t sound promising for Mina moving forward.

However, that could be good news for Liverpool in their bid to prise him away, although Fenerbahce have seemingly made the first move.