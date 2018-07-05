“F**k Mourinho” – Manchester United boss ripped apart by angry fans in response to transfer update from Guillem Balague

Some Manchester United fans have reacted furiously to the news from Guillem Balague that the club turned down the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking in a video update, Spanish football expert Balague explained the latest situation with Ronaldo as the wheels are very much in motion for him to move to Juventus.

MORE: Jose Mourinho ready to offload Manchester United star after series of bust-ups

Balague says Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid and Juventus are ready to pay what’s required to bring the Portugal international to Turin this summer in what would be a sensational move.

It is little surprise, however, to see that some United fans are not at all happy to hear from Balague that their club said they weren’t interested in re-signing the 33-year-old.

ronaldo
Some Manchester United fans are fuming at rumours they turned down Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo shone for the Red Devils earlier in his career and would have been a hugely popular addition, though it now looks off the table.

It isn’t clear if this was specifically down to any decision Jose Mourinho made, but he’s bearing the brunt of things in the comments on this Instagram video and on Twitter.

One comment read “f**ck mourinho i swear” while one said “turned him down…” followed by a confused emoji, while Twitter is also full of stuff like this…

