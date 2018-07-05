Manchester United may still be in the running to seal the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo despite growing speculation the Real Madrid star is looking set for Juventus.

The Portugal international remains much loved by many United fans after a spell there earlier in his career, and it would no doubt be great to see him in the Premier League again before his career is out.

The latest from Sport, citing reports from Italian TV, is that Juve officials are set to jet to Madrid tonight in the hope of finalising a deal for Ronaldo, whom they then hope to officially present as their player on Saturday.

In a potential twist, however, Don Balon state that United are still doing their bit to hijack the deal with a £79million offer through the player’s agent Jorge Mendes.

It makes sense that the Red Devils could be keen on the 33-year-old due to the emotional connection with him from his successful time at Old Trafford between 2004 and 2009.

Still, Don Balon suggest the club remain some way off meeting Real’s demands for the player, so this may not amount to anything especially if Sport’s claims that Juve are stepping up their efforts prove accurate.

Don Balon add that Madrid are pressuring United with Juventus’ interest in an attempt to get them to raise their offer, and that Ronaldo’s preference would still be to go back to Manchester, which should in theory give them real hope if they can be persuaded to pay up.